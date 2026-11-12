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📅 Edible Landscaping Workshop on November 21, 2026
3 days ago
📅 Learn edible landscaping this November
Want your yard to look great and grow food? Join the Edible Landscaping workshop with instructor Anne Sutherland.
You’ll learn how to mix edible plants into your existing garden so your yard becomes a beautiful, food-producing space.
Date: November 21, 2026
Time: 10AM – 12PM
Topic: Designing a garden that includes edible plants
If you’re interested in growing more of your own food or refreshing your yard, this workshop is a good fit. Check the host’s site to sign up and get location and registration details.
More Info: Classes & Workshops: Edible Landscaping
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