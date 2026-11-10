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📢 Free Region West help day for college and financial aid
5 days ago
📢 Get help with college and financial aid in Region West
Students and families in LAUSD Region West can get free help with financial aid forms and college applications at the Region West Financial Aid and College Application Super Saturday.
- Date: Saturday, 11/14/2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Where: Various locations in Region West (check with your school or Region West for the exact site)
This event is designed to support students and their families as they complete college applications and financial aid paperwork.
If you have a high school student, mark your calendar and plan to attend at the Region West site closest to you.
More Info: Region West Financial Aid and College Application ...
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