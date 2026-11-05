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Oroville

Community Meeting on Future of Bedrock Park

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7DRB_1GpeEHsa00

The City of Oroville will hold a community meeting on Monday, November 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bedrock Park, 1101 5th Ave., Oroville to hear ideas on future park improvements. Residents can give input on possible changes such as better river access, new recreation features, pathways, landscaping, seating, and accessibility upgrades to the Feather River area. All park users, nearby residents, and local business owners are encouraged to attend and share their needs and vision. More information: /m/NewsFlash/home/detail/53

This content is adapted from materials provided by Butte County Public Health

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