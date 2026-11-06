📅 Free dinosaur craft playtime for toddlers at Little Explorers

📅 Dinosaur crafts for toddlers at Little Explorers DiNovember

Celebrate Dinovember with dinosaur-themed crafts and activities at Little Explorers, a monthly creativity program for families with toddlers and preschoolers.

When: First Friday of the month (DiNovember session)

First (DiNovember session) Cost: Free , but capacity is limited

, but capacity is limited Who: Families with toddlers and preschoolers

Practical notes:

Parking may be limited.

Only a small number of strollers can be parked outside the Children’s Room; no strollers in the Community Room.

Sensory info:

Sound: Can be noisy with play and background music. You can ask the librarian to borrow ear defenders for your child.

Can be noisy with play and background music. You can ask the librarian to borrow for your child. Visuals: Busy room with multiple activity stations and bright colors.

Busy room with multiple activity stations and bright colors. Texture: Some crafts may be wet or sticky; kids can always skip any activity.

For accessibility (like ASL): fill out the form at sccld.org/accessibility at least 7+ days before the event, or get help from staff, call (408) 540-3945, or email ask@sccl.org.