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Santa Clara County

📅 Free dinosaur craft playtime for toddlers at Little Explorers

9 days ago
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📅 Dinosaur crafts for toddlers at Little Explorers DiNovember

Celebrate Dinovember with dinosaur-themed crafts and activities at Little Explorers, a monthly creativity program for families with toddlers and preschoolers.

  • When: First Friday of the month (DiNovember session)
  • Cost: Free, but capacity is limited
  • Who: Families with toddlers and preschoolers

Practical notes:

  • Parking may be limited.
  • Only a small number of strollers can be parked outside the Children’s Room; no strollers in the Community Room.

Sensory info:

  • Sound: Can be noisy with play and background music. You can ask the librarian to borrow ear defenders for your child.
  • Visuals: Busy room with multiple activity stations and bright colors.
  • Texture: Some crafts may be wet or sticky; kids can always skip any activity.

For accessibility (like ASL): fill out the form at sccld.org/accessibility at least 7+ days before the event, or get help from staff, call (408) 540-3945, or email ask@sccl.org.

More Info: Little Explorers: DiNovember! | Santa Clara County...

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