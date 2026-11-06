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Santa Clara County
📅 Free dinosaur craft playtime for toddlers at Little Explorers
9 days ago
📅 Dinosaur crafts for toddlers at Little Explorers DiNovember
Celebrate Dinovember with dinosaur-themed crafts and activities at Little Explorers, a monthly creativity program for families with toddlers and preschoolers.
- When: First Friday of the month (DiNovember session)
- Cost: Free, but capacity is limited
- Who: Families with toddlers and preschoolers
Practical notes:
- Parking may be limited.
- Only a small number of strollers can be parked outside the Children’s Room; no strollers in the Community Room.
Sensory info:
- Sound: Can be noisy with play and background music. You can ask the librarian to borrow ear defenders for your child.
- Visuals: Busy room with multiple activity stations and bright colors.
- Texture: Some crafts may be wet or sticky; kids can always skip any activity.
For accessibility (like ASL): fill out the form at sccld.org/accessibility at least 7+ days before the event, or get help from staff, call (408) 540-3945, or email ask@sccl.org.
More Info: Little Explorers: DiNovember! | Santa Clara County...
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