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San Diego County
📅 Maker Mondays for tweens & teens at Casa de Oro Library
8 days ago
📅 Creative Maker Mondays for Tweens & Teens in November
Looking for something fun to do after school? The Casa de Oro Library is hosting Maker Mondays with a different hands‑on activity each week, designed for tweens and teens.
Upcoming sessions:
- Nov 2 – Watch a movie and learn how to make tissue paper marigolds
- Nov 9 – Play Lotería (a traditional Mexican game like Bingo) and win small prizes
- Nov 16 – Graffiti Gratitude craft activity
- Nov 23 – No program
- Nov 30 – Leaf Painting
All sessions are at the Casa de Oro Library (open 10:00am–6:00pm on event days). No experience needed—just bring your imagination and maybe a friend or two to unwind after class.
More Info: Maker Mondays | San Diego County Library | BiblioC...
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