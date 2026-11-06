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San Diego County

📅 Maker Mondays for tweens & teens at Casa de Oro Library

8 days ago
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📅 Creative Maker Mondays for Tweens & Teens in November

Looking for something fun to do after school? The Casa de Oro Library is hosting Maker Mondays with a different hands‑on activity each week, designed for tweens and teens.

Upcoming sessions:

  • Nov 2 – Watch a movie and learn how to make tissue paper marigolds
  • Nov 9 – Play Lotería (a traditional Mexican game like Bingo) and win small prizes
  • Nov 16Graffiti Gratitude craft activity
  • Nov 23No program
  • Nov 30Leaf Painting

All sessions are at the Casa de Oro Library (open 10:00am–6:00pm on event days). No experience needed—just bring your imagination and maybe a friend or two to unwind after class.

More Info: Maker Mondays | San Diego County Library | BiblioC...

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