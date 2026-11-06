📅 Maker Mondays for tweens & teens at Casa de Oro Library

📅 Creative Maker Mondays for Tweens & Teens in November

Looking for something fun to do after school? The Casa de Oro Library is hosting Maker Mondays with a different hands‑on activity each week, designed for tweens and teens.

Upcoming sessions:

Nov 2 – Watch a movie and learn how to make tissue paper marigolds

– Watch a movie and learn how to make Nov 9 – Play Lotería (a traditional Mexican game like Bingo) and win small prizes

– Play (a traditional Mexican game like Bingo) and Nov 16 – Graffiti Gratitude craft activity

– craft activity Nov 23 – No program

– Nov 30 – Leaf Painting

All sessions are at the Casa de Oro Library (open 10:00am–6:00pm on event days). No experience needed—just bring your imagination and maybe a friend or two to unwind after class.