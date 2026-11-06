📅 School Thanksgiving feast & free produce box Nov. 20

📅 Thanksgiving feast & free produce box at school

The school’s annual Thanksgiving feast will be on Friday, November 20.

Students will cook dishes with their classes and share them with the school. Parents are welcome to attend during their student’s regular lunch time.

While you’re on campus, stop by the front office to pick up your student’s produce box with an organic chicken. The school is providing these so families have healthy ingredients to make Thanksgiving extra special.

If you have a student at this school, mark your calendar for November 20 and plan to: