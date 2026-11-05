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Lancaster
📅 No school Nov 23, 2026 for Eastside USD fall break
7 days ago
No school on Monday, November 23, 2026 for Fall Break in the Eastside Union School District (Lancaster, CA).
All district schools will be closed, and there will be no classes that day.
If you have students in Eastside USD, plan ahead for:
- Childcare or supervision at home
- Changes to your work schedule
- Adjustments to drop-off/pickup and after-school activities
School will resume according to the regular district calendar after Fall Break.
More Info: Fall Break - No School | Eastside Union School Dis...
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