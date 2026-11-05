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🔧 Idyllwild-Pine Cove jobs: Multiple building & grounds roles
Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a couple of solid hands-on jobs right now, from evening cleaning work to full-time facilities leadership on local campgrounds.
Janitorial / Custodian (Limpieza) – Private School
- Employer: Hines Building Maintenance (HBM)
- Location: Idyllwild, CA (independent private school campus)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour
- Schedule: 2:30 pm – 11:00 pm, Sunday–Thursday (off Friday & Saturday)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, holiday pay, life insurance, EAP, paid time off
Evening custodial role keeping classrooms, restrooms, kitchens, lounges, and gym areas clean and safe. You’ll sweep, mop, vacuum, disinfect, restock supplies, and drive a company vehicle around campus.
Good fit if you: have some cleaning experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, can stand/walk an 8-hour shift, have a valid driver’s license, can pass a federal background check (Livescan), and meet TB test requirements.
Property and Facilities Manager – Year-Round Campground
- Employer: Community of Christ PSI Mission Center
- Location: Idyllwild, CA (campground facilities)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $45,760 – $65,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance
Lead all maintenance and facilities operations for a year-round campground, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, pool systems, grounds care, and small construction projects. You’ll report to the Executive Director, manage project teams, handle safety and OSHA compliance, and keep detailed maintenance records.
Good fit if you: have proven experience supervising facilities or maintenance teams (campgrounds, hospitality, or commercial), strong mechanical skills, can read schematics and technical diagrams, and are comfortable running multiple projects at once while enforcing safety standards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—local employers update their postings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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