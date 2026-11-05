🔧 Idyllwild-Pine Cove jobs: Multiple building & grounds roles

Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a couple of solid hands-on jobs right now, from evening cleaning work to full-time facilities leadership on local campgrounds.

Employer: Hines Building Maintenance (HBM)

Hines Building Maintenance (HBM) Location: Idyllwild, CA (independent private school campus)

(independent private school campus) Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour

Schedule: 2:30 pm – 11:00 pm, Sunday–Thursday (off Friday & Saturday)

(off Friday & Saturday) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, holiday pay, life insurance, EAP, paid time off

Evening custodial role keeping classrooms, restrooms, kitchens, lounges, and gym areas clean and safe. You’ll sweep, mop, vacuum, disinfect, restock supplies, and drive a company vehicle around campus.

Good fit if you: have some cleaning experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, can stand/walk an 8-hour shift, have a valid driver’s license, can pass a federal background check (Livescan), and meet TB test requirements.

Employer: Community of Christ PSI Mission Center

Location: Idyllwild, CA (campground facilities)

(campground facilities) Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $45,760 – $65,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance

Lead all maintenance and facilities operations for a year-round campground, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, pool systems, grounds care, and small construction projects. You’ll report to the Executive Director, manage project teams, handle safety and OSHA compliance, and keep detailed maintenance records.

Good fit if you: have proven experience supervising facilities or maintenance teams (campgrounds, hospitality, or commercial), strong mechanical skills, can read schematics and technical diagrams, and are comfortable running multiple projects at once while enforcing safety standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—local employers update their postings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.