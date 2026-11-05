📢 Watch NMUSD’s 2026 State of the Schools Breakfast video

📢 Watch NMUSD’s 2026 State of the Schools Breakfast

Newport-Mesa Unified School District held its annual State of the Schools Breakfast at Newport Harbor High School on Oct. 28. District leaders, educators, and community partners came together to celebrate 60 years of serving students and to share what’s ahead for the district.

You can watch the full event video, including:

Student performances

Remarks from district leaders and community partners

Superintendent Dr. Wesley Smith’s State of the Schools address

To view captions in other languages:

Click the ⛭ icon in the lower right corner of the video. With the menu open, select Subtitles/CC. Choose your preferred language.

This is a good watch if you have students in NMUSD or want to understand the district’s direction.