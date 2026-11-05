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Newport Beach
📢 Watch NMUSD’s 2026 State of the Schools Breakfast video
7 days ago
📢 Watch NMUSD’s 2026 State of the Schools Breakfast
Newport-Mesa Unified School District held its annual State of the Schools Breakfast at Newport Harbor High School on Oct. 28. District leaders, educators, and community partners came together to celebrate 60 years of serving students and to share what’s ahead for the district.
You can watch the full event video, including:
- Student performances
- Remarks from district leaders and community partners
- Superintendent Dr. Wesley Smith’s State of the Schools address
To view captions in other languages:
- Click the ⛭ icon in the lower right corner of the video.
- With the menu open, select Subtitles/CC.
- Choose your preferred language.
This is a good watch if you have students in NMUSD or want to understand the district’s direction.
More Info: Video: State of the Schools Breakfast 2026 | Detai...
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