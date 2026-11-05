📢 Teens: Earn volunteer hours planning a library event

📢 Earn volunteer hours as a Teen Library Leader

Teens can help shape what happens at the Burbank Public Library while earning volunteer hours.

When: Thursday, November 5, 5:00–6:00pm

Where: Buena Vista Branch Library (on Buena Vista St near Olive Ave in Burbank’s Media District)

Teen Library Leaders is a new program running from November through next summer. Together with other teens, you will:

Create an idea for a teen-friendly library event

Plan the event, make a budget, and prep materials

Help run the event you designed

This program is only for middle and high school students (grades 6–12).

To join, you must be part of the Burbank Volunteer program. Applications will be provided at the first meeting, so you can sign up there and start earning hours and leadership experience.