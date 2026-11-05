🏛️ Superior Court Holiday Hours and Closures Late 2026

The Superior Court is changing its schedule around the upcoming holidays, so it’s important to plan ahead if you need court services.

On three sets of dates, the court will be open but on reduced hours:

November 23–25, 2026

December 21–24, 2026

December 28–31, 2026

On these days:

Public service counters will be open from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Telephone service will be available from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

In addition, the court will be completely closed on these official court holidays:

November 26–27, 2026 (holiday closure)

(holiday closure) December 25, 2026 (holiday closure)

(holiday closure) January 1, 2027 (holiday closure)

If you need to file paperwork, ask questions at the counter, or call about a case, you will need to do so during the reduced hours listed above, and not on the full closure days. Any in-person or phone business that would normally happen in the afternoon on those reduced days will need to be handled in the morning instead.

Court holidays and reduced hours may affect how you schedule visits, filings, or other time-sensitive court matters during late 2026 and early 2027.