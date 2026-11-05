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📅 Turkey Trials for MMED Homerooms on Nov. 18, 2026
5 days ago
📅 Turkey Trials for MMED Homerooms at JFK High
Turkey Trials – MMED Homerooms will take place on November 18, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 8:47 AM in the Med Magnet homerooms at John F. Kennedy High School.
This is a short, school-based activity just for MMED homeroom students.
If your student is in an MMED homeroom, make sure they arrive on time so they can take part.
For questions, contact Ms. Wilson.
More Info: Turkey Trials - MMED Homerooms | John F. Kennedy H...
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