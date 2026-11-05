📢 Free U.S. Citizenship Test practice at Belmont Library

Belmont Library is offering a U.S. Citizenship Test Class where you can:

Practice all 100 Civics questions used by USCIS

used by Try a mock interview to get comfortable with the real test

to get comfortable with the real test Use free study materials provided by the library

The class takes place at the Belmont Library, which is open from 10:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.

For questions or more details, email belmont@smcl.org.

更多信息，请通过以下邮箱联系我们: belmont@smcl.org

Si tiene preguntas o desea más información, contáctenos en: belmont@smcl.org