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Local Authority
📢 Free U.S. Citizenship Test practice at Belmont Library
5 days ago
📢 Free U.S. Citizenship Test practice at Belmont Library
Belmont Library is offering a U.S. Citizenship Test Class where you can:
- Practice all 100 Civics questions used by USCIS
- Try a mock interview to get comfortable with the real test
- Use free study materials provided by the library
The class takes place at the Belmont Library, which is open from 10:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.
For questions or more details, email belmont@smcl.org.
更多信息，请通过以下邮箱联系我们: belmont@smcl.org
Si tiene preguntas o desea más información, contáctenos en: belmont@smcl.org
More Info: U.S. Citizenship Test Class | San Mateo County Lib...
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