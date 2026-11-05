Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Local Authority

📢 Free U.S. Citizenship Test practice at Belmont Library

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuzaQ_1Gnb37Qs00

📢 Free U.S. Citizenship Test practice at Belmont Library

Belmont Library is offering a U.S. Citizenship Test Class where you can:

  • Practice all 100 Civics questions used by USCIS
  • Try a mock interview to get comfortable with the real test
  • Use free study materials provided by the library

The class takes place at the Belmont Library, which is open from 10:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.

For questions or more details, email belmont@smcl.org.

更多信息，请通过以下邮箱联系我们: belmont@smcl.org
Si tiene preguntas o desea más información, contáctenos en: belmont@smcl.org

More Info: U.S. Citizenship Test Class | San Mateo County Lib...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments