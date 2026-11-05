📢 Adult English Conversation Club at Edenvale Library

📅 Practice English at Edenvale Library’s ELL Conversation Club

The Edenvale Branch Library is hosting an in-person English Language Learner (ELL) Conversation Club for adults.

It’s a friendly, respectful space for adult learners who want to build their English speaking and vocabulary skills. Participants will work through a variety of literacy activities together.

Space is limited, so plan to arrive early on the day of the event.

The event takes place at the Edenvale Branch Library, which is open from 10:00am–7:00pm that day.

ADA accommodations: If you need an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, contact the library at least one week before the event: