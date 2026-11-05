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Ramona
📅 Teen Dungeons & Dragons club at Ramona Library
4 days ago
📅 Teen Dungeons & Dragons Club at Ramona Library
Love fantasy, storytelling, or role‑playing games? The Ramona Library hosts an ongoing Dungeons & Dragons club using D&D 5th Edition.
- Who: Teens ages 12–18
- Where: Ramona Library
- New members: Come on the first Thursday of the month for character creation and a D&D orientation so you can jump into the game smoothly.
It’s a fun way to meet other teens, learn how to play, and build your own character in a relaxed, library setting. Just show up at the library on a first Thursday session if you’re new and want help getting started.
More Info: Dungeons and Dragons Club | San Diego County Libra...
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