📅 Teen Dungeons & Dragons Club at Ramona Library

Love fantasy, storytelling, or role‑playing games? The Ramona Library hosts an ongoing Dungeons & Dragons club using D&D 5th Edition.

Who: Teens ages 12–18

Teens Where: Ramona Library

New members: Come on the first Thursday of the month for character creation and a D&D orientation so you can jump into the game smoothly.

It’s a fun way to meet other teens, learn how to play, and build your own character in a relaxed, library setting. Just show up at the library on a first Thursday session if you’re new and want help getting started.