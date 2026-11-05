📢 Free U.S. citizenship test prep at San Carlos Library

📢 Free U.S. Citizenship Test Practice at San Carlos Library

Get ready for your citizenship interview with a free class at the San Carlos Library.

You can:

Practice the 100 and 128 Civics questions used by USCIS

used by Try a mock interview to feel more confident

to feel more confident Use free study materials provided by the library

The event takes place at the San Carlos Library, which is open from 10:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.

La biblioteca de San Carlos ofrece una clase gratuita para prepararte para el examen de ciudadanía. Podrás:

Practicar las 100 y 128 preguntas de educación cívica de USCIS

de Hacer una entrevista simulada

Usar materiales de estudio gratuitos

Visita la biblioteca el día del evento entre las 10:00am y las 8:00pm.