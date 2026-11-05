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📢 Free U.S. citizenship test prep at San Carlos Library
4 days ago
📢 Free U.S. Citizenship Test Practice at San Carlos Library
Get ready for your citizenship interview with a free class at the San Carlos Library.
You can:
- Practice the 100 and 128 Civics questions used by USCIS
- Try a mock interview to feel more confident
- Use free study materials provided by the library
The event takes place at the San Carlos Library, which is open from 10:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.
La biblioteca de San Carlos ofrece una clase gratuita para prepararte para el examen de ciudadanía. Podrás:
- Practicar las 100 y 128 preguntas de educación cívica de USCIS
- Hacer una entrevista simulada
- Usar materiales de estudio gratuitos
Visita la biblioteca el día del evento entre las 10:00am y las 8:00pm.
More Info: U.S. Citizenship Test Class | San Mateo County Lib...
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