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San Carlos
📅 In-person English Conversation Club for adults 18+
4 days ago
📅 Practice English at San Carlos Library Conversation Club
Improve your English and meet new people at the in-person English Conversation Club at the San Carlos Library.
You’ll practice speaking in a small group with fluent speakers and other English learners.
- Who: Adults 18 and over, all English levels welcome
- Where: San Carlos Library
- What: Small-group English conversation practice with fluent speakers and learners
This is a drop-in style program, but capacity limits may apply, so it’s a good idea to arrive a bit early.
More Info: In-Person English Conversation Club | San Mateo Co...
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