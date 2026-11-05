📅 In-person English Conversation Club for adults 18+

📅 Practice English at San Carlos Library Conversation Club

Improve your English and meet new people at the in-person English Conversation Club at the San Carlos Library.

You’ll practice speaking in a small group with fluent speakers and other English learners.

Who: Adults 18 and over , all English levels welcome

Adults , all English levels welcome Where: San Carlos Library

What: Small-group English conversation practice with fluent speakers and learners

This is a drop-in style program, but capacity limits may apply, so it’s a good idea to arrive a bit early.