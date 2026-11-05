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Los Angeles

📅 Tween DIY coaster craft on Nov 5 for ages 9–14

3 days ago
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📅 DIY coaster craft for tweens (ages 9–14)

Tweens are invited to a Tween Craft session on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 PM.

Kids can hang out with friends and design their own drink coaster in a relaxed, creative setting. All supplies are provided, so just bring yourself and your ideas.

The event is for ages 9–14.

For disability-related accommodations, please call (213) 228-7430 at least five business days before the event. The City will try to accommodate requests made with less notice as well.

More Info: Tween Craft | Los Angeles Public Library

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