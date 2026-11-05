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Los Angeles
📅 Tween DIY coaster craft on Nov 5 for ages 9–14
3 days ago
📅 DIY coaster craft for tweens (ages 9–14)
Tweens are invited to a Tween Craft session on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 PM.
Kids can hang out with friends and design their own drink coaster in a relaxed, creative setting. All supplies are provided, so just bring yourself and your ideas.
The event is for ages 9–14.
For disability-related accommodations, please call (213) 228-7430 at least five business days before the event. The City will try to accommodate requests made with less notice as well.
More Info: Tween Craft | Los Angeles Public Library
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