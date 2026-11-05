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📅 Learn Canva and design your own holiday card, Nov 10

3 days ago
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📅 Learn Canva & Design Your Own Holiday Card

Want to make your own holiday cards this year? Join this beginner-friendly Canva class at the Library Study Center, 3600 Oak Street.

You’ll learn the basics of Canva while creating a festive card you can share online or print and mail to friends and family. No design experience is needed.

  • Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
  • Time: 3:00–4:00 PM (Pacific)
  • Location: Library Study Center, 3600 Oak Street
  • Audience: Adults
  • Category: Computers & Technology

Can’t make this date? The class is also offered on November 24.
Registration is required for your preferred date through the event page.

More Info: Design a Holiday Card in Canva - L...

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