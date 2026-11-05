undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
📅 Learn Canva and design your own holiday card, Nov 10
3 days ago
📅 Learn Canva & Design Your Own Holiday Card
Want to make your own holiday cards this year? Join this beginner-friendly Canva class at the Library Study Center, 3600 Oak Street.
You’ll learn the basics of Canva while creating a festive card you can share online or print and mail to friends and family. No design experience is needed.
- Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
- Time: 3:00–4:00 PM (Pacific)
- Location: Library Study Center, 3600 Oak Street
- Audience: Adults
- Category: Computers & Technology
Can’t make this date? The class is also offered on November 24.
Registration is required for your preferred date through the event page.
More Info: Design a Holiday Card in Canva - L...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.