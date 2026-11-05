🐶 Playful Menifee Dogs Ready to Join Your Family

Looking for a loyal friend in Menifee? These adoptable dogs are ready to leave shelter life behind and become part of a loving home.

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: About 1.5 years (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

Weight: About 65 lbs

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: The Comeback Pack

Kruger may have a spooky name, but he’s described as a ridiculously sweet, big, lovable goofball with a heart of gold. He enjoys belly rubs, his squeaky toys, and also loves to just lounge and relax. Rescued from the shelter on Halloween, he’s now safe and waiting for a forever family to fall in love with him.

For details on his temperament, training, and compatibility with other pets or kids, please contact The Comeback Pack directly.

Contact: The Comeback Pack (Menifee, CA)

Phone: Please see contact info on his Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Kruger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie mix (breed not fully known)

Age: 2 years (young adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $50

Listing type: For Adoption By Private Owner (Menifee, CA)

Bear’s family is heartbroken to rehome him and is looking for a loving forever home. He is:

Neutered

Vaccinated

Microchipped

House-trained

Kennel-trained

They describe him as very loved, and their top priority is finding someone who will care for him just as much as they do.

Contact: Private owner in Menifee, CA

Phone/Email: Please see contact info on his Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Menifee, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Your share could be the reason they find their forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.