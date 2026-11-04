Beach hazards and coastal flooding in San Francisco

A coastal flood advisory and beach hazards statement are in effect for San Francisco. High tides may cause up to 1.6 ft of flooding in low areas near the shore and tidal waterways. There is also a higher risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, with breaking waves of 12 to 16 ft expected.

The coastal flood advisory runs from 6 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Monday. The beach hazards statement runs from 5 AM Thursday to 7 PM PST Saturday. High tides from Wednesday 11/4 through Monday 11/9 will be 1.0 to 1.6 ft above normal, which can flood low roads, cause coastal erosion, and push water farther up the beach. People are told to stay off jetties, piers, and rocks, remain out of the water, and not drive through flooded roads.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®