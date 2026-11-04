📅 Practice your English at Almaden Library conversation club

📅 Practice English at Almaden Library’s Conversation Club

Want to get more comfortable speaking English? The English Language Learners (ELL) Conversation Club at the Almaden branch is a friendly place to practice.

Two leaders guide the group through weekly topics. A basic understanding of English is required — this group is for practicing and building confidence in speaking.

The event takes place at the Almaden Library, which is open from 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event.

ADA accommodations: If you need an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, contact the library at least one week before the event: