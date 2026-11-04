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📅 Free kids’ beaded corn Thanksgiving craft kits
3 days ago
📅 Free kids’ Thanksgiving craft kits at the library
Make a cute beaded corn on the cob craft for Thanksgiving using pipe cleaners and colorful beads.
Ask at the Service Desk for a kit. Each free kit includes 4 pipe cleaners and up to 120 beads.
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Not required
- Who: Recommended for children; kids under 5 should have help from a parent or caregiver
- Limit: One craft kit per person, while supplies last
For ADA accommodations, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before you plan to participate.
More Info: DIY Craft: Beaded Corn on the Cob | San José Publi...
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