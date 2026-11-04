📅 Free kids’ beaded corn Thanksgiving craft kits

📅 Free kids’ Thanksgiving craft kits at the library

Make a cute beaded corn on the cob craft for Thanksgiving using pipe cleaners and colorful beads.

Ask at the Service Desk for a kit. Each free kit includes 4 pipe cleaners and up to 120 beads.

Cost: Free

Free Registration: Not required

Not required Who: Recommended for children ; kids under 5 should have help from a parent or caregiver

Recommended for ; kids should have help from a Limit: One craft kit per person, while supplies last

For ADA accommodations, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before you plan to participate.