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📢 Free one-on-one tech help at Seven Trees Library

3 days ago
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📢 Free one-on-one tech help at Seven Trees Library

Need help with computers or your phone? The Seven Trees Branch Library offers free, by-appointment one-on-one tech mentoring. Support is available in English, español, and Tiếng Việt.

They can help you with:

  • Computer basics
  • Setting up devices and accounts
  • Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, etc.)
  • Job searching and resumes
  • Using and organizing email
  • And other basic tech questions

To make an appointment, contact Seven Trees Branch Library at 408-808-3056 or email tiffany.lam@sjlibrary.org. Same-day appointments may not be available.

For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before your appointment.

The branch is open 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event.

More Info: One-on-One Tech Mentor Appointment | San José Publ...

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