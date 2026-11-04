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📢 Free one-on-one tech help at Seven Trees Library
📢 Free one-on-one tech help at Seven Trees Library
Need help with computers or your phone? The Seven Trees Branch Library offers free, by-appointment one-on-one tech mentoring. Support is available in English, español, and Tiếng Việt.
They can help you with:
- Computer basics
- Setting up devices and accounts
- Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, etc.)
- Job searching and resumes
- Using and organizing email
- And other basic tech questions
To make an appointment, contact Seven Trees Branch Library at 408-808-3056 or email tiffany.lam@sjlibrary.org. Same-day appointments may not be available.
For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before your appointment.
The branch is open 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event.
More Info: One-on-One Tech Mentor Appointment | San José Publ...
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