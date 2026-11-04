📢 Free one-on-one tech help at Seven Trees Library

Need help with computers or your phone? The Seven Trees Branch Library offers free, by-appointment one-on-one tech mentoring. Support is available in English, español, and Tiếng Việt.

They can help you with:

Computer basics

Setting up devices and accounts

Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, etc.)

(Word, Excel, etc.) Job searching and resumes

Using and organizing email

And other basic tech questions

To make an appointment, contact Seven Trees Branch Library at 408-808-3056 or email tiffany.lam@sjlibrary.org. Same-day appointments may not be available.

For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before your appointment.

The branch is open 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event.