📅 Adaptive art, crafts & games for teens & adults at library

📅 Adaptive art, crafts & games at Mount Pleasant Library

Join the Adaptive Activities program at Mount Pleasant Neighborhood Library for a relaxed time to socialize, make new friends, and enjoy art, crafts, and games.

This program is geared towards teens and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Caregivers are welcome to participate.

The library is open from 9:00am–1:00pm on the day of the event.

If you plan to come with a group larger than 10, please contact the library ahead of time, as space and seating are limited.

For ADA accommodation requests, contact the library at least one week before the event: