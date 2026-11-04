📅 Music & Storytime for ages 0–5 at the library

📅 Music & Storytime for Little Ones at the Library

Bring your kids for stories, songs, and fingerplays at this Music and Storytime session, geared to young children ages 0–5 (but everyone is welcome).

The program will take place in the library’s Picture Book Area (note: not in the Virginia Bennett Room). No registration is needed—you can just drop in.

Library staff may take photos, video, or audio during the event. If you do not want yourself or your child recorded, let staff know and they will respect your request.

If you need an ASL interpreter or closed captioning, you can request it at least 7 business days in advance by contacting your library or emailing accessibility@aclibrary.org.

The library is open 10:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.