🐱 Playful, Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Escondido

Looking for a new feline friend in Escondido, CA? These adoptable kittens are full of love, play, and purrs, and they’re all waiting for a safe, happy home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Today, Tomorrow, Forever Animal Rescue (TTFAR)

Phone: (760) 453-0301

About Megan:

Megan has “oldest sister” energy. She’s polite, respectful, and quiet, and if she could talk, she’d probably keep her brothers in line. She loves pets, kisses, and playtime. Megan is comfortable with other kittens and older cats, dogs, and children, making her a great fit for many types of homes.

She will be spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines at the time of adoption.

👉 Meet Megan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream / orange tabby

Cream / orange tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Today, Tomorrow, Forever Animal Rescue (TTFAR)

Phone: (760) 453-0301

About Jason:

Jason is a cute orange tabby kitten with a big, friendly personality. He’s very playful, loves cuddles and pets, and likes to be held. He’s also a little lovebug who enjoys giving kisses.

Jason is comfortable with other kittens and adult cats, dogs, and children, so he should blend in well with a busy household.

He will be neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines at the time of adoption.

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream / ivory

Cream / ivory Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Today, Tomorrow, Forever Animal Rescue (TTFAR)

Phone: (760) 453-0301

About Freddy:

Freddy is the most talkative of his siblings and will happily tell you when he’s hungry or wants attention. He’s a great snuggler who loves to be petted and kissed.

Freddy is comfortable with other cats, dogs, and children, so he should do well in a social home.

He will be neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines at the time of adoption.

👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby / Kitten

Baby / Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $175 (typical kitten fee; confirm with shelter)

(typical kitten fee; confirm with shelter) Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Escondido Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Jack Skellington:

Jack Skellington was brought in by a community member on October 28, 2026. He’s a curious, playful, fun-loving kitten who’s always ready for his next big adventure—until it’s time for a cozy nap.

He has lots of energy and is eager to share his love with a new family. If you’re looking for a lively companion, Jack Skellington might be your match. Please bring a secure carrier when you go to meet him.

👉 Meet Jack Skellington and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Escondido, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful kittens. Call the shelters listed above to ask about visits, adoption applications, and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.