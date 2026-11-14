OXFORD, AL – Oxford Parks and Recreation will host Santa’s Workshop on Friday, December 18, 2026, at the Oxford Civic Center, offering children ages 5 to 13 an evening of holiday activities while providing parents an opportunity to enjoy a night out.

The kids-only event will feature a variety of Christmas-themed activities organized into small-group stations. Participants will have opportunities to make holiday crafts, decorate cookies, enjoy seasonal treats, participate in games and prize activities, and watch holiday movies. Additional attractions will include a holiday-themed sensory station, a glow party dance session, snow machine activities, and other surprises throughout the evening.

Children will also receive a light meal and have an opportunity to visit with Santa Claus. Each participant will receive a digital photo keepsake from the visit.

The workshop will be supervised by experienced camp counselors, Oxford Parks and Recreation Department employees, and supervisors. Oxford Police Department personnel will also be on-site to provide security.

“We want the parents to have peace of mind their children are in safe and caring hands while they take an opportunity for their own night out to shop, wrap presents, grab dinner, or just take a little time for themselves,” said Ashley Bias, recreation and events manager for Oxford Parks and Recreation.

The event will take place at the Oxford Civic Center, located at 401 McCullars Lane. Parents may drop off children between 4 and 4:30 p.m., with pickup scheduled between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Registration is limited, and advance registration is required. The cost is $10 per child, with registration available through a link provided on Oxford Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.

For additional information, contact Bias at 256-832-1561 or ashley.bias@oxfordal.gov.

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