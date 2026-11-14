Anniston, AL – The Martin Foundation, Inc. will host a Community Day of Service, Hunger Relief and Public Service Recognition on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Zinn Park in Anniston. The event, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m., will bring together residents, volunteers, community organizations and local leaders to provide assistance to individuals and families while recognizing years of public service.

The event will take place rain or shine and will focus on addressing community needs through food assistance, essential supplies and access to local resources. Organizers plan to provide hot meals, groceries, winter clothing, blankets, hygiene products and other necessities to those in need.

In addition to distributing supplies, the event will offer information about available community services and resources. Prayer, fellowship and opportunities for community engagement will also be included.

A portion of the gathering will recognize outgoing elected officials and community leaders for their dedication, leadership and years of service. The recognition is intended to acknowledge individuals who have contributed to the community through public service and civic involvement.

The Martin Foundation is encouraging participation from local churches, schools, businesses, organizations and individual volunteers. Community members can contribute by volunteering their time, donating food or essential supplies, providing financial support or sponsoring meals and services.

The event’s theme, “One Community. One Day. One Purpose,” reflects the foundation’s emphasis on bringing community members together to address local needs. Organizers are also highlighting the message “Every Hand. Every Heart. Everyone Counts” as part of the effort to encourage participation and support.

The gathering will emphasize hunger relief, assistance for unhoused individuals and community partnerships aimed at strengthening local support networks.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Zinn Park, Anniston, AL

Admission: No admission cost is listed in the event announcement.

Weather: Rain or shine

Organizer: The Martin Foundation, Inc.

Individuals interested in volunteering, contributing supplies or obtaining additional information can contact The Martin Foundation at 256-282-2326 or michi4358@aol.com.

The Community Day of Service is intended to provide immediate assistance to residents while recognizing individuals whose public service has contributed to the Anniston community.

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