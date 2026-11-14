Storey leads the way as Anniston downs Scottsboro 28-0, advances to third round for the first time in program history.

Flag football playoffs

SECOND ROUND

Tuesday’s scores

Private A-AA

American Christian 27, Hope Christian 7

Class 5A

Oxford 20, Albertville 7

Thursday’s game

Class 1A-4A

Anniston 28, Scottsboro 0

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Class 5A

Oxford at Austin

TBD

Class 1A-4A

Anniston vs. Moody

ANNISTON — Arianna Storey threw four touchdown passes and intercepted a pass, and Anniston advanced to the third round of the Class 1A-4A flag football playoffs with a 28-0 victory over Scottsboro on Thursday at Lott-Mosby Stadium.

Anniston (15-3) advanced to the third round for the first time in program history and will play Moody next week at a date and venue to be determined.

Lauryn Brewster caught two touchdown passes, including one catch-and-run score that covered more than 50 yards.

Kamryn Harris had two touchdown catches and an interception, and Titianna Brock had an interception.

Diamond Lunsford led the defense.

“She was pulling flags like a beast,” Anniston coach Jessica Young said,

Young said Anniston’s performance compared to its 39-0 victory over Fairfield in the first round..

“Overall, it was the same as last week,” Young said. “It just clicked. They’re getting it.”

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