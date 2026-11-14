Anniston, AL – The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host Kids Crafternoon on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 4 p.m. The event will offer children ages 6 to 12 an opportunity to participate in a hands-on crafting activity.

The program will take place at the library, located at 108 E. 10th Street in Anniston. All materials needed for the activity will be provided.

Kids Crafternoon is part of the library’s programming for young participants, providing an opportunity for children to explore creativity through arts and crafts.

The event is open to children within the designated age range. Families interested in participating can visit the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County at the scheduled time.

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