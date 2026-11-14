Kelley leads the way as Jacksonville boys open with a victory. Cunningham, Floyd pace victorious Golden Eagle girls

JACKSONVILLE — Braylon Kelley poured in 22 points, and Jacksonville’s boys opened their season with a 77-44 victory over visiting Weaver on Thursday.

Kelley hit three 3-pointers.

Jacksonville had five total players in double figures. Cooper Morgan had 12 points, and the Golden eagles got 11 apiece from Fred Prothro, Luke Bradford and Amare Lockett.

Cam Holland paced Weaver with 12 points. Cisco Nira and Elijah Wills added nine apiece.

Girls

JACKSONVILLE 46, WEAVER 27: Caliyah Cunningham scored 13 points, and Jacksonville opened the season victoriously. She hit three 3-pointers.

Ashlyn Floyd added 12 points, and Gracie Johnston scored nine.

Raleigh Partner paced Weaver with eight points. Maddie Stanford and Charlee Diamond added six points apiece.

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