Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey joined state lawmakers, broadband providers, utility representatives and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Director Kenneth Boswell at the State Capitol to recognize nearly a decade of broadband infrastructure expansion across Alabama.

During the event in the Old House Chamber, state officials reported that 90 percent of Alabama addresses now have access to internet service with speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) for both downloads and uploads, compared with 25 percent in 2021.

The expansion represents a significant increase in broadband availability, particularly in rural communities that have historically experienced limited access to reliable internet service.

According to figures presented by the governor’s office, fiber broadband is now available at more than twice as many locations as in 2021. Residential broadband subscriptions also increased by 40 percent between 2018 and 2025.

“When I became governor, too many Alabamians, especially in our rural communities, were being left behind because they could not get a reliable internet connection. I said then that we were not going to wait on Washington to fix it, and we didn’t,” Ivey said.

The governor attributed the expansion to coordinated efforts involving the Alabama Legislature, ADECA, private internet service providers, electric cooperatives and utility companies.

Alabama began developing its statewide broadband strategy in 2017. The following year, lawmakers established funding for the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, which supported infrastructure development in areas identified as having insufficient broadband coverage.

When federal funding became available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, Alabama expanded its broadband initiatives through several programs administered by ADECA.

Among those initiatives is the Alabama Statewide Middle-Mile Network, which received more than $80 million in funding in September 2022. The network now extends more than 7,000 miles across all 67 Alabama counties and connects more than 300 community anchor institutions.

The $245 million Alabama Anchor Institution/Middle-Mile (AIMM) Program supports additional fiber connections to schools, libraries, hospitals, public safety agencies and local governments.

Another initiative, the Alabama Capital Projects Fund, has provided more than $150 million to internet service providers for projects extending broadband connections to homes and businesses.

These investments are intended to improve internet availability in communities where limited infrastructure has affected educational opportunities, health care access and business operations.

Broadband Expansion by the Numbers

State officials provided several figures illustrating Alabama’s broadband development since 2017:

More than $500 million in state and federal funding invested in broadband infrastructure, with total commitments expected to approach $1 billion through additional federal programs.

Access to 100/100 Mbps broadband service increased from 25 percent of addresses in 2021 to 90 percent in 2026.

Fiber broadband availability more than doubled compared with 2021.

Residential broadband subscriptions increased 40 percent between 2018 and 2025.

More than 10,000 miles of fiber infrastructure added through ARPA-funded projects.

More than 55,000 homes and businesses connected.

More than 1,000 community anchor institutions connected.

A statewide middle-mile network spanning more than 7,000 miles across all 67 counties.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said early planning and coordination helped Alabama identify underserved communities and allocate available funding.

“Because we did the mapping and planning early, and because the Legislature trusted us with state dollars before the federal money ever arrived, Alabama was able to move faster and stretch every dollar further than most states,” Boswell said.

The agency also reported that it has monitored project completion and redirected funding when providers could not fulfill their commitments. Alabama expects to use its full allocation of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds designated for broadband before the December 2026 closeout deadline.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter emphasized the importance of broadband infrastructure for education, health care and economic development.

“Broadband is not a luxury anymore. It is how our kids learn, how our small businesses compete and how folks in our rural counties see a doctor,” Ledbetter said. “When you connect a community, you change its future.”

Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger also discussed the Legislature’s involvement in funding broadband expansion and coordinating state and federal investments.

Representatives from Alabama Power and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative participated in the event, highlighting the role of utility infrastructure and public-private partnerships in extending broadband service.

Alabama Power Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Peoples said the company’s participation reflects the importance of fiber infrastructure to communities throughout the state.

“Fiber is an essential part of our infrastructure, and Alabama Power is proud to be part of helping grow our communities and expand broadband access across our state,” Peoples said.

Despite the reported progress, approximately 10 percent of Alabama addresses remain without access to the specified 100/100 Mbps service level. Broadband availability also does not necessarily mean that every household subscribes to service or can afford available plans.

ADECA is continuing implementation of the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which state officials project will extend high-speed broadband availability to nearly all Alabama addresses within the next several years.

The broadband expansion is among the initiatives Ivey is highlighting as she approaches the conclusion of her administration on January 18, 2027.

ADECA will continue overseeing broadband development through its Alabama Digital Expansion Division, including projects intended to address remaining gaps in coverage across the state.

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