Baker powers Cleburne County, and Blevins powers Westbrook Christian as unbeaten contenders roll on. (Will be updated as details from more games become available)

Area scoreboard

FRIDAY, Nov. 13

Class 4A

Scottsboro 35, Alexandria 33, FINAL

Leeds 50, Cherokee County 7, FINAL

Class 3A

Cleburne County 49, Cordova 14, FINAL

Class 2A

Fyffe 49, Wellborn 14, FINAL

Gordo 42, Pleasant Valley 35, FINAL

Collinsville 17, Piedmont 14, FINAL

Class 1A

Hubbertville 28, Wadley 7, FINAL

Winterboro 60, Spring Garden 14, FINAL

Private Class A

Westbrook Christian 42, Whitesburg Christian 18, FINAL

CORDOVA — Fourth-ranked Cleburne County’s season of making history in dominant fashion rolled on Friday.

Jaylen Baker completed all 13 of his passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers crushed Cordova 49-14 in a second–round playoff game.

Cleburne County (12-0) advanced and will play host to T.R. Miller in a Nov. 20 Class 3A quarterfinal.

Already enjoying their best season by record since 2002, the Tigers advanced to the third round for the first time since 2013.

They ran their school-record season points total to 529, having scored 42 or more points in 11 of 12 games. The old record was 431 points in 2001.

Baker completed touchdown passes of 71 and 33 yards to Cade Shubert and 12 yards to Lyric Ware. Baker also rushed for 112 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run.

Shubert caught four passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Ware had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Alijjah Ware rushed for 41 yards and two touchdowns, covering eight and four yards.

Camden Beam returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown. Gavin Robinson caused the fumble.

WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN 42, WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN 18: Quarterback Brody Blevins accounted for 289 yards in total offense and six touchdowns, and top-ranked Westbrook Christian (12-0) rolled into the Private Class A semifinals.

The Warriors will play at Tuscaloosa Academy on Nov. 20.

Blevins rushed 22 times for 182 yards and five touchdowns. He also completed five of 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Legg rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries, and Parker Sims caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Titus Jones came up big on defense. He tied Jaxon Clough and Easton Skaggs with 10 tackles and had an interception.

Jonathan Hersman had a team-high 11 tackles.

Kicker Read Barber had six touchbacks in seven kickoffs, made all six extra points and had one punt for 37 yards.

GORDO 42, PLEASANT VALLEY 35: Playing in his final football game with Pleasant Valley, Braxton Salster rushed 24 times for 175 yards and a touchdown and completed 11 of 14 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

His rushing touchdown covered 10 yards, and his touchdown passes covered 65, 10 and four yards to senior Cooper Dougal, who had five catches for 90 yards. Nic Acker added four catches for 61 yards.

Zeb Curvin led the defense with nine tackles. Acker and Ayden Pate added eight apiece. Salster, Walker Roper and Hayden Hardy aadded seven apiece.

Pleasant Valley finished 9-3, completing the best three-year run in program history with a 27-8 record and the first two playoff victories in program history.

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