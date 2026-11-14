Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Public Library will host an After-School Story Time event on Tuesday, November 17, at 3:30 p.m., featuring local author Kathryn Parker. The event will offer children an afternoon of reading, activities, and crafts.

Parker will read her book, The Cat They Call Goofball, as part of the library’s effort to encourage reading and creativity among young readers. Children attending the event will have the opportunity to participate in activities and crafts following the reading.

While children enjoy the scheduled activities, parents and guardians will have an opportunity to browse and shop with PermaLinx Permanent Jewelry, which will be available during the event.

The event is organized by the Piedmont Public Library and Kathryn Parker Books and is open to the public.

After-School Story Time will take place at the Piedmont Public Library, located at 106 N. Main Street in Piedmont. Families are invited to attend and participate in the afternoon’s activities.

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