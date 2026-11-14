Playoff scores and pairings from around Alabama, as gathered by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Playoff scoreboard

CLASS 6A

Auburn 56, Foley 13

Central-Phenix City 58, Baker 7

Daphne 23, Carver-Montgomery 15

Hewitt-Trussville 51, James Clemens 27

Opelika 42, Fairhope 21

Prattville 36, Spain Park 17

Thompson 42, Hoover 14

Vestavia Hills 56, Sparkman 10

CLASS 5A

Benjamin Russell 24, Spanish Fort 17

Clay-Chalkville 56, Douglas 0

Florence 30, Minor 12

Gulf Shores 47, McAdory 10

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 21

Muscle Shoals 30, Boaz 6

Parker 35, Russellville 3

Pike Road 38, Homewood 35

CLASS 4A

Deshler 35, Good Hope 34 (OT)

Leeds 50, Cherokee Co. 7

Marbury 24, Eufaula 0

Moody 45, Oak Grove 14

Orange Beach 42, Sipsey Valley 37

Scottsboro 35, Alexandria 33

Vigor 57, Selma 22

Williamson 39, Northside 7

CLASS 3A

Bullock Co. 24, W.S. Neal 17

Cleburne Co. 49, Cordova 14

Fayette Co. 27, Vinemont 0

Hatton 48, Lauderdale Co. 14

Oneonta 56, Curry 14

Plainview 55, Etowah 7\

Pleasant Grove 27, Jackson 7

T.R. Miller 52, Bibb Co. 35

CLASS 2A

Collinsville 17, Piedmont 14

Cottonwood 30, Clarke Co. 6

Dadeville 38, Aliceville 6

Fyffe 49, Walter Wellborn 14

Gordo 42, Pleasant Valley 35

Lexington 50, Cold Springs 36

Luverne 48, Isabella 8

Reeltown 49, Ariton 13

CLASS 1A

Addison 53, Sulligent 0

Hubbertville 28, Wadley 7

Leroy 21, Brantley 18

Loachapoka 49, Woodville 19

Maplesville 49, Elba 22

McKenzie 46, Kinston 40

University Charter 52, Billingsley 18

Winterboro 60, Spring Garden 14

PRIVATE CLASS 2A

American Chr. 56, Lee-Scott 7

Briarwood 27, John Carroll 19

McGill-Toolen 38, Glenwood 14

UMS-Wright 37, St. Paul’s 17

PRIVATE CLASS 1A

Bayside Aca. 50, Cottage Hill 28

Montgomery Aca. 49, Mobile Chr. 14

Tuscaloosa Aca. 14, Mars Hill Bible 10

Westbrook Chr. 42, Whitesburg Chr. 18

AISA CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET (Thursday)

Patrician 46, Autauga Aca. 16

South Choctaw Aca. 46, Banks Aca. 20

AISA CONSOLATION BRACKET (Thursday)

Bessemer Aca. 48, Morgan Aca. 25

Monroe Aca. 42, Clarke Prep 7

Playoff pairings

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Auburn (8-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (8-4)

Daphne (8-3) at Prattville (11-0)

Central-Phenix City (10-1) at Vestavia Hills (9-2)

Thompson (9-1) at Opelika (6-5)

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Gulf Shores (12-0) at Pike Road (9-3)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0) at Benjamin Russell (8-2)

Parker (11-1) at Muscle Shoals (8-3)

Clay-Chalkville (9-2) at Florence (11-1)

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Orange Beach (10-2) at Vigor (10-2)

Marbury (10-1) at Williamson (9-1)

Scottsboro (12-0) at Moody (7-5)

Leeds (10-1) at Deshler (10-2)

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

T.R. Miller (10-2) at Cleburne Co. (12-0)

Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Bullock Co. (11-0)

Hatton (12-0) at Plainview (12-0)

Fayette Co. (10-2) at Oneonta (11-1)

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Luverne (11-1) at Reeltown (12-0)

Dadeville (8-4) at Cottonwood (12-0)

Fyffe (10-1) at Gordo (11-1)

Lexington (11-1) at Collinsville (10-2)

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

McKenzie (11-1) at Leroy (10-2)

Maplesville (9-2) at University Charter (11-1)

Loachapoka (10-2) at Hubbertville (11-1)

Winterboro (12-0) at Addison (12-0)

PRIVATE CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

McGill-Toolen (10-2) at UMS-Wright (11-1)

American Chr. (11-1) at Briarwood (12-0)

PRIVATE CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

Montgomery Aca. (12-0) at Bayside Aca. (10-2)

Westbrook Chr. (12-0) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (10-1)

AISA

(Thursday at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery)

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

South Choctaw Aca. (9-2) vs. Patrician (12-0), 7 p.m.

CONSOLATION BRACKET

Monroe Aca. (7-4) vs. Bessemer Aca. (7-5), 3:30 p.m.

The post Alabama High School Football Playoffs: Second-Round Results and Upcoming Quarterfinal Matchups appeared first on Calhoun Journal.