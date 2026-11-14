undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Alabama High School Football Playoffs: Second-Round Results and Upcoming Quarterfinal Matchups
By East Alabama Sports Today,2 days ago
Playoff scores and pairings from around Alabama, as gathered by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Playoff scoreboard
CLASS 6A
Auburn 56, Foley 13
Central-Phenix City 58, Baker 7
Daphne 23, Carver-Montgomery 15
Hewitt-Trussville 51, James Clemens 27
Opelika 42, Fairhope 21
Prattville 36, Spain Park 17
Thompson 42, Hoover 14
Vestavia Hills 56, Sparkman 10
CLASS 5A
Benjamin Russell 24, Spanish Fort 17
Clay-Chalkville 56, Douglas 0
Florence 30, Minor 12
Gulf Shores 47, McAdory 10
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 21
Muscle Shoals 30, Boaz 6
Parker 35, Russellville 3
Pike Road 38, Homewood 35
CLASS 4A
Deshler 35, Good Hope 34 (OT)
Leeds 50, Cherokee Co. 7
Marbury 24, Eufaula 0
Moody 45, Oak Grove 14
Orange Beach 42, Sipsey Valley 37
Scottsboro 35, Alexandria 33
Vigor 57, Selma 22
Williamson 39, Northside 7
CLASS 3A
Bullock Co. 24, W.S. Neal 17
Cleburne Co. 49, Cordova 14
Fayette Co. 27, Vinemont 0
Hatton 48, Lauderdale Co. 14
Oneonta 56, Curry 14
Plainview 55, Etowah 7\
Pleasant Grove 27, Jackson 7
T.R. Miller 52, Bibb Co. 35
CLASS 2A
Collinsville 17, Piedmont 14
Cottonwood 30, Clarke Co. 6
Dadeville 38, Aliceville 6
Fyffe 49, Walter Wellborn 14
Gordo 42, Pleasant Valley 35
Lexington 50, Cold Springs 36
Luverne 48, Isabella 8
Reeltown 49, Ariton 13
CLASS 1A
Addison 53, Sulligent 0
Hubbertville 28, Wadley 7
Leroy 21, Brantley 18
Loachapoka 49, Woodville 19
Maplesville 49, Elba 22
McKenzie 46, Kinston 40
University Charter 52, Billingsley 18
Winterboro 60, Spring Garden 14
PRIVATE CLASS 2A
American Chr. 56, Lee-Scott 7
Briarwood 27, John Carroll 19
McGill-Toolen 38, Glenwood 14
UMS-Wright 37, St. Paul’s 17
PRIVATE CLASS 1A
Bayside Aca. 50, Cottage Hill 28
Montgomery Aca. 49, Mobile Chr. 14
Tuscaloosa Aca. 14, Mars Hill Bible 10
Westbrook Chr. 42, Whitesburg Chr. 18
AISA CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET (Thursday)
Patrician 46, Autauga Aca. 16
South Choctaw Aca. 46, Banks Aca. 20
AISA CONSOLATION BRACKET (Thursday)
Bessemer Aca. 48, Morgan Aca. 25
Monroe Aca. 42, Clarke Prep 7
Playoff pairings
CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Auburn (8-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (8-4)
Daphne (8-3) at Prattville (11-0)
Central-Phenix City (10-1) at Vestavia Hills (9-2)
Thompson (9-1) at Opelika (6-5)
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Gulf Shores (12-0) at Pike Road (9-3)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0) at Benjamin Russell (8-2)
Parker (11-1) at Muscle Shoals (8-3)
Clay-Chalkville (9-2) at Florence (11-1)
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Orange Beach (10-2) at Vigor (10-2)
Marbury (10-1) at Williamson (9-1)
Scottsboro (12-0) at Moody (7-5)
Leeds (10-1) at Deshler (10-2)
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
T.R. Miller (10-2) at Cleburne Co. (12-0)
Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Bullock Co. (11-0)
Hatton (12-0) at Plainview (12-0)
Fayette Co. (10-2) at Oneonta (11-1)
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Luverne (11-1) at Reeltown (12-0)
Dadeville (8-4) at Cottonwood (12-0)
Fyffe (10-1) at Gordo (11-1)
Lexington (11-1) at Collinsville (10-2)
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
McKenzie (11-1) at Leroy (10-2)
Maplesville (9-2) at University Charter (11-1)
Loachapoka (10-2) at Hubbertville (11-1)
Winterboro (12-0) at Addison (12-0)
PRIVATE CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
McGill-Toolen (10-2) at UMS-Wright (11-1)
American Chr. (11-1) at Briarwood (12-0)
PRIVATE CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
Montgomery Aca. (12-0) at Bayside Aca. (10-2)
Westbrook Chr. (12-0) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (10-1)
AISA
(Thursday at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery)
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
South Choctaw Aca. (9-2) vs. Patrician (12-0), 7 p.m.
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Monroe Aca. (7-4) vs. Bessemer Aca. (7-5), 3:30 p.m.
The post Alabama High School Football Playoffs: Second-Round Results and Upcoming Quarterfinal Matchups appeared first on Calhoun Journal.