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Calhoun County
This Weeks Most Wanted in Calhoun County | November 5, 2026
By Jim Evancho,7 days ago
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.
Deion Zimmerman
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Robbery 1stSubmit Tip
Worlando Cole
Last Known City: Gadsden, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Domestic Violence StrangulationSubmit Tip
Quaitavious Keith
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Breaking and Entering x 6, Theft of Property 1stSubmit Tip
Michael Totura
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Burglary 3rdSubmit Tip
Jordan Banks
Last Known City: Childersburg, AL
Charges: Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rdSubmit Tip
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department.
The post This Weeks Most Wanted in Calhoun County | November 5, 2026 appeared first on Calhoun Journal.
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