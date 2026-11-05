This Weeks Most Wanted in Calhoun County | November 5, 2026

Deion Zimmerman

– Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Robbery 1st

Worlando Cole

Last Known City: Gadsden, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Domestic Violence Strangulation

Quaitavious Keith

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Breaking and Entering x 6, Theft of Property 1st

Michael Totura

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Burglary 3rd

Jordan Banks

Last Known City: Childersburg, AL

Charges: Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department.

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