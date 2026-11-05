Alabama Joins FTC and 19 States in Lawsuit Against Dollar General Over Alleged Pricing Discrepancies

MONTGOMERY, AL — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 19 other states in filing a lawsuit against Dollar General Corporation, alleging the retailer repeatedly charged customers higher prices at checkout than those advertised on store shelves, price tags and promotional materials.

The lawsuit alleges that the pricing discrepancies occurred over several years and resulted in millions of dollars in overcharges to consumers nationwide. According to the complaint, Dollar General was aware of the reported issues but failed to implement sufficient measures to prevent them from continuing.

The FTC and participating states allege that thousands of Dollar General locations engaged in pricing practices that resulted in consumers paying more than advertised. The complaint also cites tens of thousands of customer complaints received by the company regarding differences between displayed prices and amounts charged at checkout.

“The price on the shelf is supposed to be the price you pay. We believe that Dollar General advertised one price and charged another at the register, and Alabama families who count every dollar were the ones who paid for it. We are joining with nineteen states and the FTC because this isn’t a one-off,” Marshall said in a statement announcing Alabama’s participation in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, the alleged violations include repeated instances of inaccurate shelf pricing, insufficient safeguards to prevent overcharging and a failure to adequately address pricing discrepancies despite receiving consumer complaints.

The lawsuit further alleges that Dollar General had knowledge of the discrepancies through customer reports and other information but did not establish effective procedures to resolve the issues across its stores.

In addition to Alabama, the participating states are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

The FTC and states contend that the alleged practices violate federal and state consumer protection laws, including the Federal Trade Commission Act, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and Alabama’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The legal action seeks to address the alleged pricing practices and hold the retailer accountable under applicable consumer protection laws.

The allegations remain subject to legal proceedings and have not been established as findings of wrongdoing by the court.

The announcement did not include a response from Dollar General to the allegations.

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