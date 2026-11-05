Jacksonville State University Releases October 2026 Campus Crime Log, Including Theft, Harassment and Sexual Offenses

JACKSONVILLE, AL — Jacksonville State University (JSU) has released its October 2026 campus crime and activity log, documenting incidents reported to university police throughout the month. The report includes theft, harassment, drug-related offenses, alcohol violations, sexual offenses and other incidents occurring on or associated with university property.

The university maintains the log in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, commonly known as the Clery Act. The federal law requires colleges and universities receiving federal financial assistance to maintain a public daily crime log documenting certain reported incidents and their dispositions.

According to the October report, theft-related offenses were among the most frequently documented incidents, with reports involving multiple campus buildings and residential facilities.

Theft and Property-Related Incidents

The university recorded theft-related reports at several locations, including Merrill Hall, Dixon Hall, Martin Hall, Ayers Hall, Stone Center, Fitzpatrick Hall, Brewer Hall and Crow Hall.

Among the incidents was a second-degree theft reported October 28 at Merrill Hall. Another second-degree theft was reported October 14, with Salls Hall listed as the reporting location and the incident classified as occurring off campus.

Additional reports included third-degree theft at Brewer Hall on October 15 and multiple fourth-degree theft cases throughout the month.

A theft of lost property was also reported October 29 at the University Recreation and Fitness Center (UREC).

The listed theft investigations remained pending at the time of the report.

Sexual Offenses and Harassment

The October log includes a first-degree rape report associated with West Village on October 24. The case, identified as 102600079, was listed as pending.

A sexual extortion incident was reported October 2 at North Village. That investigation, case number 102600012, was also listed as pending.

Harassment and harassing communications were documented at multiple campus locations, including North Village, Dixon Hall, Fitzpatrick Hall, AmFirst Stadium, the Quad and the main campus.

Harassment cases reported October 6 at the Quad and October 7 at Fitzpatrick Hall were listed as closed. Other harassment-related investigations remained pending.

The report also includes two entries involving harassing communications at Dixon Hall on October 13 under the same case number, 102600041.

Drug and Alcohol Violations

Several drug-related incidents were reported at Curtiss Hall during October.

Second-degree marijuana possession cases were reported October 16 and October 19. Possession of drug paraphernalia was documented October 1 and October 12. All four cases were listed as pending.

Alcohol-related incidents included a minor in possession of alcohol reported October 14 at North Village, which was listed as closed.

Another incident involving a minor in possession or consumption of alcohol was reported October 3 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. That case remained pending.

A minor in possession of tobacco incident was reported October 22 at Curtiss Hall and was listed as closed.

Assault and Disorderly Conduct

On October 15, university police documented an incident at Dixon Hall involving disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

The report lists two case numbers, 102600055 and 102600054, associated with the incident. Both were listed as closed, with three arrests reported.

The log does not provide additional details about the circumstances of the incident or the identities of those arrested.

Case Status and Public Access

The October report includes incidents classified as pending and closed. A pending designation indicates that the case had not been marked closed in the published log, while a closed designation reflects the status recorded by university police.

The information does not establish that an individual committed a crime, and an incident’s inclusion in the log does not necessarily indicate that criminal charges were filed.

Some incidents reported during October have occurrence dates extending into September, reflecting the distinction between when an incident allegedly occurred and when it was reported to university police.

Under the Clery Act, institutions must make their daily crime logs available for public inspection, providing information about reported incidents, their general locations and case dispositions.

The October 2026 log provides a record of reported campus safety incidents and the status of investigations as documented by Jacksonville State University.

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