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Gadsden

Gadsden State Theatre Department to Present Southern Comedy ‘Dearly Departed’ Nov. 12–14

By Lee Evancho,

7 days ago

GADSDEN, AL — The Gadsden State Community College Theatre Department will present Dearly Departed, a Southern comedy written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones, Nov. 12–14 at the Black Box Theatre in Meadow Hall on the college’s Wallace Drive campus.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. each evening.

Directed by Pheonix Rich and Afton Yarnell, the production follows the Turpin family as they cope with the death of the family patriarch while navigating grief, complicated relationships and unexpected challenges.

Set in a small Southern community, the play explores family dynamics, traditions and the ways relatives respond to loss. Through a combination of humor and emotional moments, the story highlights the conflicts and connections that emerge when family members come together during difficult circumstances.

The production features a cast of Gadsden State performers portraying members of the Turpin family and other characters within their community.

The cast includes:

  • Eli Dorning as Ray-Bud Turpin

  • Kirby Rogerson as Junior Turpin

  • Katherine Marguerite as Raynelle Turpin

  • Shyanne Freeman as Marguerite

  • Salem Motes as Suzanne

  • Ashley Boatwright as Lucille

  • Dale Layton as Royce

  • Connor Thomas as Rev. Hooker

  • Katie Peavy as Delightful

  • Sam Gidley as Veda

  • Ian Johnson as Norval

  • Amelia St. John as Nadine

  • Josh Long as Clyde

  • Sara Price as Juanita

The performances will take place in the Black Box Theatre, a smaller performance space designed to provide audiences with a close view of the actors and stage.

The college invites community members, students, faculty and staff to attend the three-night production.

Tickets are available online at purplepass.com/dearly.

Additional information about the Gadsden State Theatre Department and its fine arts programs is available at gadsdenstate.edu/FineArts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrbkI_1GoAehmT00
Gadsden State Theatre students rehearse for the upcoming production of Dearly Departed, set for Nov. 12-14.

The post Gadsden State Theatre Department to Present Southern Comedy ‘Dearly Departed’ Nov. 12–14 appeared first on Calhoun Journal.

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