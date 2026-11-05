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Gadsden State Theatre Department to Present Southern Comedy ‘Dearly Departed’ Nov. 12–14
By Lee Evancho,7 days ago
GADSDEN, AL — The Gadsden State Community College Theatre Department will present Dearly Departed, a Southern comedy written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones, Nov. 12–14 at the Black Box Theatre in Meadow Hall on the college’s Wallace Drive campus.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. each evening.
Directed by Pheonix Rich and Afton Yarnell, the production follows the Turpin family as they cope with the death of the family patriarch while navigating grief, complicated relationships and unexpected challenges.
Set in a small Southern community, the play explores family dynamics, traditions and the ways relatives respond to loss. Through a combination of humor and emotional moments, the story highlights the conflicts and connections that emerge when family members come together during difficult circumstances.
The production features a cast of Gadsden State performers portraying members of the Turpin family and other characters within their community.
The cast includes:
Eli Dorning as Ray-Bud Turpin
Kirby Rogerson as Junior Turpin
Katherine Marguerite as Raynelle Turpin
Shyanne Freeman as Marguerite
Salem Motes as Suzanne
Ashley Boatwright as Lucille
Dale Layton as Royce
Connor Thomas as Rev. Hooker
Katie Peavy as Delightful
Sam Gidley as Veda
Ian Johnson as Norval
Amelia St. John as Nadine
Josh Long as Clyde
Sara Price as Juanita
The performances will take place in the Black Box Theatre, a smaller performance space designed to provide audiences with a close view of the actors and stage.
The college invites community members, students, faculty and staff to attend the three-night production.
Tickets are available online at purplepass.com/dearly.
Additional information about the Gadsden State Theatre Department and its fine arts programs is available at gadsdenstate.edu/FineArts.
The post Gadsden State Theatre Department to Present Southern Comedy ‘Dearly Departed’ Nov. 12–14 appeared first on Calhoun Journal.