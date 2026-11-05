Gadsden State Theatre Department to Present Southern Comedy ‘Dearly Departed’ Nov. 12–14

GADSDEN, AL — The Gadsden State Community College Theatre Department will present Dearly Departed, a Southern comedy written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones, Nov. 12–14 at the Black Box Theatre in Meadow Hall on the college’s Wallace Drive campus.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. each evening.

Directed by Pheonix Rich and Afton Yarnell, the production follows the Turpin family as they cope with the death of the family patriarch while navigating grief, complicated relationships and unexpected challenges.

Set in a small Southern community, the play explores family dynamics, traditions and the ways relatives respond to loss. Through a combination of humor and emotional moments, the story highlights the conflicts and connections that emerge when family members come together during difficult circumstances.

The production features a cast of Gadsden State performers portraying members of the Turpin family and other characters within their community.

The cast includes:

Eli Dorning as Ray-Bud Turpin

Kirby Rogerson as Junior Turpin

Katherine Marguerite as Raynelle Turpin

Shyanne Freeman as Marguerite

Salem Motes as Suzanne

Ashley Boatwright as Lucille

Dale Layton as Royce

Connor Thomas as Rev. Hooker

Katie Peavy as Delightful

Sam Gidley as Veda

Ian Johnson as Norval

Amelia St. John as Nadine

Josh Long as Clyde

Sara Price as Juanita

The performances will take place in the Black Box Theatre, a smaller performance space designed to provide audiences with a close view of the actors and stage.

The college invites community members, students, faculty and staff to attend the three-night production.

Tickets are available online at purplepass.com/dearly.

Additional information about the Gadsden State Theatre Department and its fine arts programs is available at gadsdenstate.edu/FineArts.

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