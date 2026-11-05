Christmas at Kress Returns to Downtown Anniston November 14

ANNISTON, AL — Christmas at Kress will return to downtown Anniston on Saturday, November 14, 2026, offering an evening of holiday shopping and seasonal festivities along Noble Street.

The event, hosted by The Kress Anniston, is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1108 Noble Street in Anniston.

According to event organizers, shops along Noble Street will remain open during the evening, providing visitors an opportunity to explore local businesses and shop for the holiday season.

This marks the second consecutive year that participating merchants will coordinate their evening hours for the event. Organizers described last year’s celebration as a success and are preparing to welcome shoppers back for another holiday shopping experience.

The Kress Anniston will be closed Friday, November 13, and during the day Saturday, November 14, as preparations take place. The business will reopen at 5 p.m. Saturday for the event.

Christmas at Kress is open to the public. Additional information and event updates are available through The Kress Anniston’s Facebook event page.

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