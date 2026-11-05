Annual POW Memorial Ceremony to Honor German, Italian and American Service Members at Fort McClellan in Anniston

ANNISTON, AL — The annual Prisoner of War (POW) Memorial Ceremony will take place Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the German-Italian Memorial Cemetery on the former Fort McClellan property in Anniston. The public is invited to attend the observance, which recognizes the lives of German and Italian soldiers buried at the cemetery, along with the American military personnel and civilian staff who served as their guards and support personnel during World War II.

The cemetery is the final resting place of 26 German soldiers and three Italian soldiers. The annual ceremony brings together military representatives from Germany, Italy and the United States to participate in a remembrance tradition that has continued for more than four decades.

The observance originated during Fort McClellan’s years as an active U.S. Army installation. Following the installation’s closure on May 20, 1999, local civilian volunteers assumed responsibility for organizing the annual event, maintaining the format and traditions established by the military.

Today, the Fort McClellan POW Cemetery Council coordinates the ceremony, with participation from Jacksonville State University’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program. ROTC cadets provide the Color Guard, flags are placed at individual gravesites, and senior military representatives from the three participating nations conduct a wreath-laying ceremony.

According to the event organizers, the November 15 observance will include opening remarks from Lt. Col. Eddie Walker of Jacksonville State University’s ROTC program, an invocation by an ROTC cadet chaplain and the presentation of colors by the university’s Army ROTC Color Guard.

Deborah Kendrick, director with the Department of Veterans Affairs, is also scheduled to participate. Representatives from Germany, Italy and the United States will lay wreaths and deliver remarks during the ceremony. Thom Cole will serve as moderator.

The cemetery has a history connected to the broader network of prisoner-of-war camps operated throughout the southeastern United States during World War II. Of the German soldiers buried at the site, only four were originally held at Fort McClellan as prisoners of war. The remaining soldiers were transferred to the cemetery from other POW camp burial grounds following their closure or consolidation.

The cemetery is currently maintained by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs through the Alabama National Cemetery Office in Montevallo.

Organizers believe the annual observance at Fort McClellan may be the only ceremony of its kind in the United States that continues to recognize German and Italian POWs in this manner. The event traditionally takes place on the third Sunday in November, aligning with war remembrance observances held throughout Europe.

The ceremony is intended to provide an opportunity for attendees to reflect on the lives lost during World War II and recognize the historical connections among the nations represented.

The German-Italian Memorial Cemetery is located at 3541 Shipley Road in Anniston. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be relocated to Cane Creek Community Gardens, 77 Justice Avenue in Anniston.

For additional information, contact Thom Cole at 256-283-4246 or email mcclellanpowceremony@gmail.com.

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