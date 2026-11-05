Jacksonville State University to Host Holiday Concert Benefiting Marching Southerners’ 2027 Rose Parade Trip

JACKSONVILLE, AL — Jacksonville State University will host Christmas at the ROC Featuring the Marching Southerners on Wednesday, December 9, at 6 p.m. at the Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts. The holiday concert will raise funds to support the band’s upcoming trip to the 2027 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

The one-hour performance will feature a selection of holiday favorites performed by the Marching Southerners. Tickets are $20 per person, with proceeds supporting the band’s travel expenses as it prepares to participate in the nationally televised parade.

The concert will offer students, alumni, families, and community members an opportunity to experience the Marching Southerners in a holiday performance setting while contributing to the band’s upcoming trip.

In addition to the live performance, Alabama Public Television (APT) will broadcast Christmas at the ROC Featuring the Marching Southerners statewide on Christmas Eve, December 24, at 9 p.m. The broadcast will highlight the university’s student musicians and the Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts for audiences throughout Alabama.

The concert comes as the Marching Southerners celebrate their 70th anniversary and prepare to participate in the 138th Rose Parade on January 1, 2027. The annual parade, held in Pasadena, California, attracts national and international audiences and provides participating bands with an opportunity to perform before millions of viewers.

The Marching Southerners’ participation in the parade will mark another milestone in the university band’s history, providing an opportunity to represent Jacksonville State University and Alabama on a national stage.

Proceeds from the December concert will help offset expenses associated with the band’s travel to California.

Tickets are currently available for $20 per person. For tickets and additional information, visit www.jsu.edu/roc.

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