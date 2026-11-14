📅 Flag Field of Honor on display through early December

Merrick Avenue Middle School and Calhoun High School teamed up on Nov. 7 to create their annual Flag Field of Honor on the front lawn of Merrick Avenue Middle School.

Hundreds of American flags were installed by students, staff, veterans, local leaders and families as a tribute to those who have served our country. The project, started in 2020 by Calhoun junior Calleigh Mack, has grown into a community tradition.

This year’s event raised thousands of dollars for Honor Flight Long Island and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, with Calhoun running a parallel fundraising campaign.

The flags will stay on display along the Merrick Avenue Middle School front lawn through the first week of December, so neighbors can stop by, walk the field, and take a quiet moment to reflect and honor veterans.