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Calhoun
🚧 New roundabout and lane upgrades planned on Curtis Parkway
12 days ago
🚧 Roundabout and lane upgrades coming to Curtis Pkwy
The City of Calhoun is planning major road improvements at the busy intersection of Curtis Parkway and Dews Pond Road.
The project will:
- Build a new roundabout at Curtis Parkway & Dews Pond Road
- Extend the queuing lane on Curtis Parkway to Laurel Creek Road to help with backups
- Add new paving, drainage upgrades, sidewalks, curb and gutter, signage, pavement markings, and landscaping
These changes are meant to improve traffic flow and safety, especially during school arrival and dismissal times, when congestion is usually worst.
Residents and drivers can view the detailed plans by downloading the Phase I Exhibit (PDF) and Phase II Exhibit (PDF) from the city’s website.
More Info: UPCOMING ROAD IMPROVEMENTS – CURTIS PARKWAY & DEWS...
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