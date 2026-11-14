🚧 Roundabout and lane upgrades coming to Curtis Pkwy

The City of Calhoun is planning major road improvements at the busy intersection of Curtis Parkway and Dews Pond Road.

The project will:

Build a new roundabout at Curtis Parkway & Dews Pond Road

at Extend the queuing lane on Curtis Parkway to Laurel Creek Road to help with backups

to help with backups Add new paving, drainage upgrades, sidewalks, curb and gutter, signage, pavement markings, and landscaping

These changes are meant to improve traffic flow and safety, especially during school arrival and dismissal times, when congestion is usually worst.

Residents and drivers can view the detailed plans by downloading the Phase I Exhibit (PDF) and Phase II Exhibit (PDF) from the city’s website.