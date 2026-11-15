Looking for a furry best friend in Calera, AL? These adoptable dogs from All The Paws Animal Rescue are ready for loving homes and have so much love to share.

Breed: Chiweenie mix

Chiweenie mix Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Male

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Size: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Personality: Total cuddle bug and “Velcro dog” who loves to be right next to his person, snuggled under blankets or on the back of the couch

Total cuddle bug and “Velcro dog” who loves to be right next to his person, snuggled under blankets or on the back of the couch Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Roscoe is perfect if you want a tiny shadow who will keep you company all day and all night.

👉 Meet Roscoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix

Labrador Retriever / Husky mix Age: About 3 years (young adult)

About 3 years (young adult) Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Personality: Goofy smile, laid-back, loving; enjoys walks, fetch, car rides, and then relaxing with her people

Goofy smile, laid-back, loving; enjoys walks, fetch, car rides, and then relaxing with her people Good with: Other dogs (per description)

Other dogs (per description) Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Dixie is a great match if you want a loyal buddy who can be active with you but also chill at home.

👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: About 4 years (adult)

About 4 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Personality: Sweet, gentle, affectionate, and snuggly; playful but not hyper; enjoys pool days and relaxing with her humans; a bit shy at first but warms up with time

Sweet, gentle, affectionate, and snuggly; playful but not hyper; enjoys pool days and relaxing with her humans; a bit shy at first but warms up with time Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Dona is ideal for a calmer home that wants a loving, slightly shy companion who blossoms once she feels safe.

👉 Meet Dona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: 17 weeks (puppy)

17 weeks (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Personality: Affectionate, snuggly, playful but not wild; medium energy; loves toys, walks, and cuddles

Affectionate, snuggly, playful but not wild; medium energy; loves toys, walks, and cuddles Good with: Kids, cats, and other dogs

Training: Already crate trained (per description)

Already crate trained (per description) Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Ramen is a great family pup who fits in well with kids and other pets.

👉 Meet Ramen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix

Hound / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 14 weeks (puppy)

14 weeks (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: Very sweet, gentle, and snuggly; medium-low energy; loves to follow her people around like a little shadow

Very sweet, gentle, and snuggly; medium-low energy; loves to follow her people around like a little shadow Good with: Kids, cats, and other dogs

Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Vondie is perfect if you want a soft, gentle puppy who loves to cuddle and be near you.

👉 Meet Vondie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix

Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix Age: 4 months (puppy)

4 months (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Personality: Intelligent, quick learner, calm and easygoing for a puppy; smart, social, and affectionate; enjoys car rides

Intelligent, quick learner, calm and easygoing for a puppy; smart, social, and affectionate; enjoys car rides Training: Walks well on leash and making good progress with crate training (per description)

Walks well on leash and making good progress with crate training (per description) Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Wolverine is a wonderful choice if you want a bright, trainable pup with a sweet, relaxed nature.

👉 Meet Wolverine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Calera, AL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

For questions about any dog, contact All The Paws Animal Rescue through their Adoptapet listings.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.