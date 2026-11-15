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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Calera
Looking for a furry best friend in Calera, AL? These adoptable dogs from All The Paws Animal Rescue are ready for loving homes and have so much love to share.
Roscoe
- Breed: Chiweenie mix
- Age: About 1 year (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Size: About 10 lbs
- Personality: Total cuddle bug and “Velcro dog” who loves to be right next to his person, snuggled under blankets or on the back of the couch
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
Roscoe is perfect if you want a tiny shadow who will keep you company all day and all night.
👉 Meet Roscoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dixie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix
- Age: About 3 years (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Personality: Goofy smile, laid-back, loving; enjoys walks, fetch, car rides, and then relaxing with her people
- Good with: Other dogs (per description)
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
Dixie is a great match if you want a loyal buddy who can be active with you but also chill at home.
👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dona
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: About 4 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Personality: Sweet, gentle, affectionate, and snuggly; playful but not hyper; enjoys pool days and relaxing with her humans; a bit shy at first but warms up with time
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
Dona is ideal for a calmer home that wants a loving, slightly shy companion who blossoms once she feels safe.
👉 Meet Dona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ramen
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: 17 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Personality: Affectionate, snuggly, playful but not wild; medium energy; loves toys, walks, and cuddles
- Good with: Kids, cats, and other dogs
- Training: Already crate trained (per description)
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
Ramen is a great family pup who fits in well with kids and other pets.
👉 Meet Ramen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vondie
- Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 14 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Personality: Very sweet, gentle, and snuggly; medium-low energy; loves to follow her people around like a little shadow
- Good with: Kids, cats, and other dogs
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
Vondie is perfect if you want a soft, gentle puppy who loves to cuddle and be near you.
👉 Meet Vondie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wolverine
- Breed: Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix
- Age: 4 months (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Personality: Intelligent, quick learner, calm and easygoing for a puppy; smart, social, and affectionate; enjoys car rides
- Training: Walks well on leash and making good progress with crate training (per description)
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
Wolverine is a wonderful choice if you want a bright, trainable pup with a sweet, relaxed nature.
👉 Meet Wolverine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Calera, AL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.
For questions about any dog, contact All The Paws Animal Rescue through their Adoptapet listings.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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