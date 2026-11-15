Calera is full of sweet kittens right now, and these little ones at All The Paws Animal Rescue are ready for loving homes. All are Domestic Shorthair babies with their own special personalities.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4.5 months

About 4.5 months Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: A perfect mix of playful and cuddly; loves toys and then snuggling with his people

A perfect mix of playful and cuddly; loves toys and then snuggling with his people Good with: Kids, other cats, and dogs

Litter trained: Yes

Yes Medical: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Personality: Shy little sweetheart who needs time to trust; a “slow-blooming flower” who will bond deeply with her person

Shy little sweetheart who needs time to trust; a “slow-blooming flower” who will bond deeply with her person Ideal home: Patient adopter willing to let her come out of her shell at her own pace

Patient adopter willing to let her come out of her shell at her own pace Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Ariana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 9 months

About 9 months Color: Black & white / tuxedo with a heart-shaped mark on his nose

Black & white / tuxedo with a heart-shaped mark on his nose Personality: Laid-back, easygoing, social, and snuggly; loves canned food

Laid-back, easygoing, social, and snuggly; loves canned food Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs

Litter trained: Yes

Yes Medical: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 12 weeks

About 12 weeks Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Very chatty, full of cute chirps; a bit shy at first but melts with head scratches and shows a very sweet side once comfortable

Very chatty, full of cute chirps; a bit shy at first but melts with head scratches and shows a very sweet side once comfortable Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Deebo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 6 months

About 6 months Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Outgoing, confident, and very people-focused; purrs loudly, asks for attention, loves laps but also loves to explore

Outgoing, confident, and very people-focused; purrs loudly, asks for attention, loves laps but also loves to explore Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Danny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3 months

About 3 months Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Tiny but bold; very friendly, social, and affectionate; loves snuggles, making new friends, and wet cat food

Tiny but bold; very friendly, social, and affectionate; loves snuggles, making new friends, and wet cat food Background: Found alone at 4 weeks and raised with help from another rescue cat; still small but thriving

Found alone at 4 weeks and raised with help from another rescue cat; still small but thriving Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Felicia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Color: Black & white / tuxedo with mismatched nose markings

Black & white / tuxedo with mismatched nose markings Personality: Spicy and full of attitude; shy at first and prefers to warm up on her own schedule, may hiss if rushed

Spicy and full of attitude; shy at first and prefers to warm up on her own schedule, may hiss if rushed Ideal home: Someone who appreciates a strong personality and can give her space and patience

Someone who appreciates a strong personality and can give her space and patience Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months

About 3.5 months Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Very playful and very sweet, but shy; needs time to warm up and do best with a patient family

Very playful and very sweet, but shy; needs time to warm up and do best with a patient family Good with: Enjoys other cats and does well with her siblings after a slow introduction

Enjoys other cats and does well with her siblings after a slow introduction Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Violet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 9 months

About 9 months Color: Orange/red tabby with copper eyes

Orange/red tabby with copper eyes Personality: Sweet, affectionate, and attention-loving; enjoys snuggles, head bumps, and canned food

Sweet, affectionate, and attention-loving; enjoys snuggles, head bumps, and canned food Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs

Litter trained: Yes

Yes Medical: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Personality: Very sweet cuddle bug; loves affection, purrs and meows to tell you how he feels; tiny but playful and full of personality, keeps up with bigger cats and enjoys wrestling and play

Very sweet cuddle bug; loves affection, purrs and meows to tell you how he feels; tiny but playful and full of personality, keeps up with bigger cats and enjoys wrestling and play Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Calera, AL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet cats from All The Paws Animal Rescue. Sharing their profiles or visiting to adopt can make a huge difference.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.