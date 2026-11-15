undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful, Shy & Snuggly Cats Ready for Adoption in Calera
Calera is full of sweet kittens right now, and these little ones at All The Paws Animal Rescue are ready for loving homes. All are Domestic Shorthair babies with their own special personalities.
Archie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4.5 months
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: A perfect mix of playful and cuddly; loves toys and then snuggling with his people
- Good with: Kids, other cats, and dogs
- Litter trained: Yes
- Medical: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ariana
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4 months
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Personality: Shy little sweetheart who needs time to trust; a “slow-blooming flower” who will bond deeply with her person
- Ideal home: Patient adopter willing to let her come out of her shell at her own pace
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Ariana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cody
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 9 months
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo with a heart-shaped mark on his nose
- Personality: Laid-back, easygoing, social, and snuggly; loves canned food
- Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs
- Litter trained: Yes
- Medical: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Deebo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 12 weeks
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Very chatty, full of cute chirps; a bit shy at first but melts with head scratches and shows a very sweet side once comfortable
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Deebo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Danny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 6 months
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Outgoing, confident, and very people-focused; purrs loudly, asks for attention, loves laps but also loves to explore
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Danny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felicia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3 months
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Tiny but bold; very friendly, social, and affectionate; loves snuggles, making new friends, and wet cat food
- Background: Found alone at 4 weeks and raised with help from another rescue cat; still small but thriving
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Felicia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Evie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4 months
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo with mismatched nose markings
- Personality: Spicy and full of attitude; shy at first and prefers to warm up on her own schedule, may hiss if rushed
- Ideal home: Someone who appreciates a strong personality and can give her space and patience
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Violet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Very playful and very sweet, but shy; needs time to warm up and do best with a patient family
- Good with: Enjoys other cats and does well with her siblings after a slow introduction
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Violet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 9 months
- Color: Orange/red tabby with copper eyes
- Personality: Sweet, affectionate, and attention-loving; enjoys snuggles, head bumps, and canned food
- Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs
- Litter trained: Yes
- Medical: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jackson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4 months
- Color: Mostly black
- Personality: Very sweet cuddle bug; loves affection, purrs and meows to tell you how he feels; tiny but playful and full of personality, keeps up with bigger cats and enjoys wrestling and play
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Calera, AL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet cats from All The Paws Animal Rescue. Sharing their profiles or visiting to adopt can make a huge difference.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.