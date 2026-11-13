Looking for a new four-legged friend in Calera, AL? These sweet dogs from All The Paws Animal Rescue are ready to join a loving home.

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: Quiet, gentle, very social once she warms up, and a total cuddle bug who loves snuggles

Quiet, gentle, very social once she warms up, and a total cuddle bug who loves snuggles Energy level: Easygoing puppy with a sweet, calm nature

Easygoing puppy with a sweet, calm nature Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Savannah starts out a little shy, but quickly wiggles her way over for love and attention. If you want a soft, gentle puppy to curl up with, she could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Savannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Personality: Smart, funny, gentle, loving, with just the right amount of silly

Smart, funny, gentle, loving, with just the right amount of silly Energy level: Medium; playful and rompy, but also happy to relax and snuggle

Medium; playful and rompy, but also happy to relax and snuggle Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Boomerang has a great balance of puppy play and laid-back sweetness. If you want a pup who can have fun and then chill on the couch, he’s a great choice.

👉 Meet Boomerang and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler mix)

Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler mix) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white Personality: Sweet, loving, playful and snuggly

Sweet, loving, playful and snuggly Energy level: Lower energy for her breed; enjoys playtime but also loves to relax and cuddle

Lower energy for her breed; enjoys playtime but also loves to relax and cuddle Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue

Lark offers the best of both worlds: some fun and romping, followed by cozy cuddle time. She’s a lovely adult dog with lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Lark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Calera, AL, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. You can contact All The Paws Animal Rescue through their Adoptapet listings to ask questions or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.