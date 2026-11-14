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🏭 Caledonia, WI Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Manufacturing is staying strong around Caledonia, WI, with solid pay and steady shifts for people who like hands-on work. Here are a few local openings worth a look this week.
Electronics Test Technician (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Caledonia, WI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, Contract to Hire
- Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour
- Application deadline: Nov 27, 2026
You’ll test printed circuit boards and electromechanical products, track down failures to the component level, and work closely with engineering, production, and quality teams. Great fit if you have electronics troubleshooting experience, can read schematics, and want to grow toward more advanced engineering work.
Custom Cable Tech
- Employer: QuickCable Corporation
- Location: Franksville, WI
- Type: Internship / Entry-level, Full-time hours
- Pay: $18/hour
- Shift: 6:00am – 2:30pm, Monday–Friday, overtime as needed
Hands-on role making custom cable assemblies: measuring, cutting, crimping, and inspecting parts. You get benefits and 401(k) match after 30 days, 2 weeks PTO, 10 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and a steady daytime schedule.
Assistant Machine Operator
- Employer: Green Bay Packaging
- Location: Caledonia, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive wage (not listed)
Support machine setup, operation, quality checks, and cleanup in a corrugated packaging plant. Good for someone with at least a high school diploma and some manufacturing experience who wants full benefits and 401(k) with a long-standing, family-owned company.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local plants update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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