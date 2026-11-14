Manufacturing is staying strong around Caledonia, WI, with solid pay and steady shifts for people who like hands-on work. Here are a few local openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Caledonia, WI (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Contract to Hire

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour

Application deadline: Nov 27, 2026

You’ll test printed circuit boards and electromechanical products, track down failures to the component level, and work closely with engineering, production, and quality teams. Great fit if you have electronics troubleshooting experience, can read schematics, and want to grow toward more advanced engineering work.

Employer: QuickCable Corporation

Location: Franksville, WI

Type: Internship / Entry-level, Full-time hours

Pay: $18/hour

Shift: 6:00am – 2:30pm, Monday–Friday, overtime as needed

Hands-on role making custom cable assemblies: measuring, cutting, crimping, and inspecting parts. You get benefits and 401(k) match after 30 days, 2 weeks PTO, 10 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: Green Bay Packaging

Location: Caledonia, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wage (not listed)

Support machine setup, operation, quality checks, and cleanup in a corrugated packaging plant. Good for someone with at least a high school diploma and some manufacturing experience who wants full benefits and 401(k) with a long-standing, family-owned company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local plants update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.