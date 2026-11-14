📢 TK Class of 1957 keeps giving back and staying close

Members of the Thornapple Kellogg High School Class of 1957 are still a tight-knit group nearly 70 years after graduation.

They:

Meet weekly for coffee at Essential Bean in Caledonia (standing invitation for any 1957 classmates)

(standing invitation for any 1957 classmates) Recently held a larger lunch gathering at Riverdog when classmate Arnold “Pat” Parker visited from Florida

when classmate visited from Florida Have created a Class of 1957 scholarship, funded with $10,000 in seed money, awarded each year to one graduating TK senior

Classmates Don Williamson and Bob stay very involved with TK. Don served 20 years on the Board of Education, was the first TK Alumni Association president, and both men have been honored as Distinguished Alumni.

Their story is a tribute to long-lasting friendships, strong ties to Middleville and TK Schools, and alumni giving back to support today’s students.